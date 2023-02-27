Waiting For Patrick Kane Requires The New York Rangers To Get Creative

After a trying week of frustrating losses the New York Rangers could laugh about it now, how absurd it was playing with 16 skaters and then 15 for the final 43-plus minutes Sunday night. Coming off their ugliest week of the season it was the situation they faced in the wake of allowing too many…



#newyorkrangers #rangers #patrickkane #vincenttrocheck #martinstlouis #ericstaal #stlouis #staal #chicagoblackhawks #stanleycupfinal