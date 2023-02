Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies fell on Monday, while the dollar held near a two-month high after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data saw markets pricing in more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year. The fell 0.2% to a near three-month low, also coming under pressure…



#federalreserve #peoplesbankofchina #southeastasian #bankofjapan #kazuoueda #ustreasury #focusthisweek