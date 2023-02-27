UK Latest: Sunak to Meet EU's Von der Leyen on Brexit
Published
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet on Monday for final talks ...
#rishisunak #europeancommission #ursulavonder #leyen
Published
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet on Monday for final talks ...
#rishisunak #europeancommission #ursulavonder #leyen
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Windsor where the pair will iron out..
It is believed that the meeting with King Charles III will be separate from von der Leyen's main talks with UK premier Rishi Sunak..