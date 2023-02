Rapper Drake has lost a $400,000 bet he had placed on the fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and former Love Island UK contestant Tommy Fury. The pair faced off for their highly-anticipated boxing match on Sunday, February 26, in Saudi Arabia, with Fury ultimately winning on points. Ahead of the…



#rapperdrake #jakepaul #loveisland #tommyfury #saudiarabia #drake #aubreygraham #sorrydrake #argentina #worldcup