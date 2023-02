Twitter laid off at least 200 of its employees Saturday night, three people familiar with the matter said, or about 10% of the roughly 2,000 who were still working for the company. Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform in October, has steadily pared back its workforce from about 7,500…



#twitter #elonmusk #signal #google #esthercrawford #squad #haraldurthorleifsson #ueno