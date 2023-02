Twitter CEO Elon Musk has a message for employees: Loyalty means nothing. Over the weekend, Musk laid off more than 50 employees at the social media company, including one of his most vocal supporters, product head Esther Crawford. Crawford famously made headlines back in November when she…



#twitter #elonmusk #esthercrawford #crawford #twitters #twitter20 #martijndekuijper #revue #dekuijper #journal