The Pokémon Company will stream a new Pokémon Presents showcase — the Pokémon equivalent of a Nintendo Direct — on Monday, Feb. 27, otherwise known as Pokémon Day 2023. The Pokémon Company said in an official announcement on Twitter that fans can expect “about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news”…



#pokémoncompany #pokémonpresents #pokémon #pokémonday2023 #est6 #pst #pokémonyoutube #pokémonscarlet #pokémonviolet #pokémongo