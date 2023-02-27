Manchester United Should Keep Wout Weghorst Beyond End Of This Season

Few saw Wout Weghorst as a suitable number nine for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United when the Netherlands international made the loan move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. Written off after a disappointing spell at Burnley, Weghorst was typecast as a one-dimensional targetman. Two…



#manchesterunited #netherlands #oldtrafford #burnley #weghorst #newcastleunited #carabaocup #easterroad #dutchman #marcusrashford