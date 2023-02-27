How Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Earned His Title And Extension

Was there any question to how Joe Mazzulla would respond to the removal of the “interim” tag? Right before the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics announced that Mazzulla—who led them to the best record in the NBA—was now the team’s official head coach. With a long-term extension now in place, the…



#joemazzulla #bostonceltics #nba #celtics #indianapacers #philadelphia #jaysontatum #milwaukeebucks #easternconference #udoka