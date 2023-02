The shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) are slipping ahead of the open, after Telsey Advisory Group downgraded them to "market perform" from "outperform." According to the firm, Best Buy could experience a further fall in the near term, thanks high inflation and rising interest rates. Should…



#bestbuycoinc #telseyadvisorygroup #bestbuy #schaeffer #cboeoptionsexchange #cboe #nasdaqomxphlx #bby #svi #svs