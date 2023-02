Ten Japanese companies have come together to create a metaverse economic zone five months after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would expand investments in Metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Japanese giants like Mitsubishi and Fujitsu are amongst the ones who signed an agreement on…



#fumiokishida #metaverse #mitsubishi #fujitsu #forkastnews #kishida #kyc #cbdc #cryptoslate