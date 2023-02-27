‘Citadel’ Sets Premiere Date; First Look At Amazon Global Spy Series Reveals Lesley Manville Casting
Published
Prime Video this morning released first look at its global spy series from Anthony and Joe Russo, Citadel, which will premiere April 28 with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The images for the big-budget series, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and…
#joerusso #priyankachoprajonas #richardmadden #lesleymanville #madden #choprajonas #stanleytucci #dahliaarcher #amazonstudios #russobrothers