Visitors walk past the Huawei booth during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The four-day show kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center. It is the world's biggest and most influential meeting for the mobile tech industry. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu…



#huawei #mobileworldcongress #barcelona #spain #tiktok #mwc #sweden #beijing #newzealand #brianchamberlin