Courteney Cox Reflects on ‘Friends,’ Her Career, and Yes, Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House: ‘I Definitely Wasn’t Passing Them Out’

From the start, Courteney Cox was different. She was from Alabama — a place where, she recalls, people were steelworkers or doctors — and didn’t know anything about show business. So, she sought it out. Never in her wildest dreams did she think it’d lead her to a star on the Hollywood Walk of…



#courteneycox #hollywoodwalkoffame #newyorkcity #kentucky #myles #screenactors #guildaward #warnerbrostelevision #monicageller #patphelps