'Dilbert,' Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of recent racist comments when a major comics syndicator, which also operates the GoComics website, announced Sunday it would it would no longer work with the cartoonist. → China Threatens U.S. Defense and Economic…



#scottadams #adams #calvinandhobbes #chicagotribune #losangelestimes #santafenewmexican #arkansas #democrat #clevelandplaindealer #chrisquinn