Destiny 2’s next expansion, Lightfall, is less than 24 hours away from launching. New expansions are huge moments for Bungie’s shared world shooter — introducing a new campaign, the planetary destination Neomuna, a new subclass in Strand, and in future weeks, a new raid to tackle with five other…



#lightfall #bungies #neomuna #strand #guardianranks #eastcoast #tokyo #bungie #legendary #neptune