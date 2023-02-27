Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Published
The Canadian government is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices because the app may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.Full Article
Published
The Canadian government is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices because the app may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.Full Article
US House Panel to Vote , on Possible TikTok Ban.
US House Panel to Vote , on Possible TikTok Ban.
Reuters reports that..