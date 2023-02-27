Graham Potter Could Pay The Price For Chelsea And Todd Boehly’s Bad Decisions

Graham Potter Could Pay The Price For Chelsea And Todd Boehly’s Bad Decisions

Upworthy

Published

Graham Potter had the look of a resigned man after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. This was the Blues’ third straight loss with the Stamford Bridge side currently on a run of just two wins from 15 matches, but there was a shift in the 47-year-old’s demeanour after the loss in…

#grahampotter #chelsea #tottenhamhotspur #northlondon #stamfordbridge #toddboehly #clearlakecapital #romanabramovich #thomastuchel #tottenham

Full Article