Scott Adams Book Canceled After Racist Rant as Dilbert Writer Jokes He ‘Identified as Black For Several Years’

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Scott Adams announced on Monday that a “non-Dilbert book” was cancelled and he was dropped by his publishing agent in the wake of racism accusations over a rant where he encouraged White people to “get the hell away from Black people.” The Dilbert comic strip was…



#dilbert #donaldtrump #nondilbert #scottadams #realcoffee #adams #locals #upn #africanamerican #crockerbank