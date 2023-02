Bryan Cranston: MAGA Slogan Can “Be Construed As A Racist Remark”; Says It’s “Imperative” That Critical Race Theory Is Taught In Schools

Actor Bryan Cranston argues that former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" could be viewed as racist. Over the weekend, Chris Wallace asked Bryan Cranston on CNN about “a tussle” he got into recently about critical race theory on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.…



#bryancranston #donaldtrump #chriswallace #billmahers #donaldtrumps #africanamerican #breakingbad #wwi #wwii #clubrandom