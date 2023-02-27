Argentina’s Unexpected Bond Repurchase Generates Suspicions Of Insider Trading As Economy Minister Massa Seeks To Prop Up The Market

The Economy Ministry’s unexpected announcement of a $1-billion sovereign debt buyback took the market by surprise a month ago, proving once again how skillfully Sergio Massa has been playing his cards in order to generate the perception of continued success. Whether it’s actually an efficient…



#economyministrys #sergiomassa #albertofernández #cristina #fernándezdekirchners #supremecourt #diegomaradona #lionelmessi #worldcup #mardelplata