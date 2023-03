Over the past couple of years, there has been a somewhat confounding phenomenon going on with American consumers. They say the economy is terrible and are up in arms about inflation, but despite all that, many of them are spending their way through it. American shoppers will not be stopped — or,…



#gregdaco #eyparthenon #vox #kraft #katiethomas #markzandi #moodysanalytics #zandi #proctergamble #kellogg