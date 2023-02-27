Bryan Cranston Says Trump’s MAGA Slogan Is ‘Racist Remark’: ‘When Was It Ever Great in America for the African American?’
Published
Bryan Cranston said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan could be received as a “racist remark,” and he asked both Wallace and viewers at home if they’ve ever taken time to consider why that is the case. “The ‘Make America Great Again’ – my…
#bryancranston #chriswallace #donaldtrumps #africanamerican #breakingbademmy #wwi #wwii #watchcranstons