The dismissal of the COVID-19 lab leak theory is a "huge problem," according to Jamie Metzl, a former adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO). Metzl, who served as a member of the WHO expert advisory committee on human genome editing, told Newsweek on Monday that he spoke with other…



#jamiemetzl #metzl #usdepartmentofenergy #wuhan #fbi #occam #xinhua #antichina