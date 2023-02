Burny Mattinson, a Disney Legend who served as an animator, producer, director and story artist in his nearly 70-year career with the studio, died Monday at the age of 87 following a short illness. Disney announced his death on their official website. The story goes that Mattinson, who was born in…



#burnymattinson #disney #waltdisneys #pinocchio #ladyandtramp #imagineermarcdavis #sleepingbeauty #maleficent #dalmatians #swordinstone