Elon Musk Regains "World's Richest Man" Spot Elon Musk has regained his spot as the world's richest man, unseating LVMH's Bernard Arnault who briefly assumed the position this year after Tesla's stock had taken a beating along with Musk's net worth. Bezos, Gates, and Buffett aren't even close...…



#lvmh #bernardarnault #tesla #bezosgates #arnault