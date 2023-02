Canada announced Monday it is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app. → Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (From Investing Trends) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it…



#tiktok #western #withoutgraphite #justintrudeau #canadians #europeanunions #britishcolumbia #alberta #quebec #beijing