Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Photos Start a Twitter Frenzy: ‘If They Are Dating, The Internet Will Be Broken’
Published
New photos of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter walking together in Los Angeles had fans of both pop stars buzzing Monday (Feb. 27) on Twitter. The pics are completely casual — with the pair walking down the street side-by-side, Mendes’ hands tucked into the pockets of his jean jacket and…
#shawnmendes #sabrinacarpenter #twitter #mendes #camilacabello #camilaandshawn #carpenter #joshuabassett #oliviarodrigos #driverslicense