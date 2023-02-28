The Weeknd Becomes First Artist to Reach 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

The Weeknd has become the first artist in Spotify history to hit 100 million monthly listeners, the streaming platform confirmed today. The news was first shared via Spotify’s social media where the streaming giant wrote, “It’s official: On February 27, The Weeknd became the first artist in…



#spotify #weeknd #spotifyhistory #mileycyrus #taylorswift #arianagrandes #dieforyou #lovemeharder #offtable #saveyourtears