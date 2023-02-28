Rupert Murdoch said Fox News continued airing Mike Lindell's ads even after his voter fraud rants because of how much 'green' Lindell provided for the…

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Dominion Voting Systems' new court filing details how important Mike Lindell was to Fox News. "The man is on every night. Pays us a lot of money," read Rupert Murdoch's deposition. Murdoch added that Fox News continued…



#mikelindell #rupertmurdoch #mypillow #murdoch #lindellmypillow #dominion #lindell #suzannescott #capitol #firstamendment