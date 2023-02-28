Rupert Murdoch admits Fox News hosts 'endorsed' election lies and wanted to make Trump a 'non-person' after January 6 riot

Rupert Murdoch. Al Bello/Getty Images Rupert Murdoch conceded in a deposition that Fox News hosts pushed falsehoods about the 2020 election. Fox Corporation, which Murdoch leads, argues it isn't liable in Dominion's lawsuit anyway. Messages obtained by Dominion show how Murdoch sought to appease…



#rupertmurdoch #albellogettyimages #foxcorporation #dominion #trump #donaldtrump #mariabartiromo #jeaninepirro #loudobbs #seanhannity