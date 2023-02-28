Learn More 1923's Brandon Sklenar Was Haunted By A Ghost On The Queen Mary The Season 1 finale of "1923" put Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in a fairly dark and unsure place, and this is after the couple survived attacks by both lions and sharks during their…



#brandonsklenar #spencerdutton #juliaschlaepfer #montana #alexandra #rafesoule #taylorsheridan #nothinglefttolose #longbeach #travel