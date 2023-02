Japan's competition regulator has filed criminal complaints against the advertising giant Dentsu and five other firms over the alleged bid-rigging of contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The announcement follows months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of…



#dentsu #tokyo2020olympics #olympics #paralympics #ftc #hakuhododyholdings #tokyoagency #gohokumura #cerespo #haruyukitakahashi