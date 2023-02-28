Hong Kong Ends Mask Mandate After 945 Days
Hong Kong has just announced it is lifting its mask mandate from Wednesday. Danny Lee reports on Bloomberg Television.
#hongkong #dannylee #bloombergtelevision
On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee said that it will scrap its Covid-19 mask mandate from March 1. According to a..
Hong Kong will drop its COVID-19 mask mandate, chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday, in a move to lure back visitors and..