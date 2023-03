After twelve eventful episodes, the winners of the Netflix dating show Perfect Match have been revealed. The series has followed a variety of famous reality television stars such as Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden, Too Hot to Handle's Chase DeMoor and The Circle's Mitchell Eason as they have tried…



#netflix #perfectmatch #loveisblind #circle #mitchelleason #joeysasso #karisellesnow #sexybeasts #domgabriel #mole