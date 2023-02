The release date for Tom Sizemore's next film has been confirmed as the actor's family said they are thinking through an "end of life decision" after Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm. The star, 61, was hospitalized on February 18 after suffering the brain aneurysm at 2 a.m., The Guardian…



