BTS member Jungkook has shared an update with fans regarding his Instagram account and his decision to do away with the social media platform. Jungkook previously boasted 52.4 million followers on Instagram, and he was the second member of the iconic K-Pop group to hit 40 million after fellow…



#koreaboo #korean #army #jungkookdeleted #soompi #bts #rm #suga #guinessworldrecords #bighitmusic