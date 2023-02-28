Musk Reclaims World’s Richest Person Title After Tesla Stock Surge
Musk’s net wealth currently stands at around $187 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Full Article
A Bloomberg report reveals that Elon Musk has reclaimed his title of being the world's richest person as Tesla stock prices surged...
