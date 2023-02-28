Some US Caterpillar workers plan possible strike once contract expires

Union workers at four Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) U.S. facilities have threatened to strike for wage increases, improved safety measures and better healthcare benefits once a six-year labor contract expires this week. The contract, which covers roughly 7,000 union employees represented by the United…



#caterpillarinc #unitedautoworkers #illinois #pennsylvania #unionized #caterpillar #cornelluniversity #toddvachon #rutgersuniversity #irving