Student Loan Forgiveness Is In The Supreme Court’s Hands. Here’s How To Stay Prepared
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Tuesday on two lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. One was filed by a half-dozen, Republican-led states that claim Biden’s plan would hurt their states’ finances. The other challenge comes from a conservative-leaning…
