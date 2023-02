Developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have put a name on the long-promised story expansion Elden Ring: it will be called Shadow of the Erdtree. With the announcement on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, FromSoftware released a single piece of concept art, showing a pale figure…



#fromsoftware #bandainamco #eldenring #shadow #eldenringtwitter #risetarnished #shadowsoferdtree #playstation4 #playstation5 #xboxone