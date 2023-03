A measure of UK grocery price inflation soared to a record high this month — that’s more bad news for consumers already facing a shortage of fruit and vegetables that has led to rationing at major supermarkets. Grocery prices rose 17.1% in the four weeks to February 19, compared with the same…



#frasermckevitt #kantar #unitedkingdom #tesco #supermarkets #spain #morocco #brexit #markspencer #spencer