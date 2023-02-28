Lightning’s Nick Paul To Those Struggling With Mental Health: ‘People Are Here To Pull You Up’

Nick Paul made his National Hockey League debut with the Ottawa Senators in February 2016. When the 2019-20 season began, the Mississauga, Ont. native was once again in the American Hockey League, having failed to make the Sens’ opening night roster a fifth straight year. He had only 56 NHL games…



#nickpaul #nationalhockeyleague #ottawa #americanhockeyleague #pauls #ahl #amaliearena #lightningfoundation #tampabaylightning #ontariohockeyleagues