Nissan is recalling at least 712,458 vehicles in its Rogue line over an issue with malfunctioning car keys that can inadvertently cause engines to shut off. The recall affects “S” grade trim level Nissan Rogue Sport and Nissan Rogue vehicles equipped with jackknife keys, including the 2017-2022…



