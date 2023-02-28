Today Forced to Audible Mid-Show After Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid

Today host Savannah Guthrie left the NBC morning show program for the day after testing positive for Covid-19. Guthrie hosted the first 90 minutes of the broadcast with Sheinelle Jones, who is filling-in for Hoda Kotb during her extended — and unexplained — absence. After a commercial break around…



#savannahguthrie #sheinellejones #hodakotb #alroker #carsondaly #savannah #roker #luckilysheinelle #savannahguthrietests #mediaite