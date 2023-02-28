Phil Foden’s Return Could Be A Game-Changer For Man City In Title Race

The sight of Phil Foden on the Manchester City bench had become a familiar one. Even as City faced a packed schedule of multiple matches in just two weeks, the England international was used sparingly, kept on the bench as the Premier League champions drew 1-1 away to RB Leipzig in the Champions…



#philfoden #manchestercity #premierleague #rbleipzig #championsleague #foden #bournemouth #nottinghamforest #erlinghaaland #vitalitystadium