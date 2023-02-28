Rocket Pharma COO On Observing Rare Disease Day, And Why It Deserves US Attention
Published
Feb. 28 is Rare Disease Day. It's meant to observe the more than 400 million people globally — 50% of them children — that are affected by rare, pediatric life-threatening diseases such as leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis and Hemophilia to name a few. But for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. RCKT, every day…
#cysticfibrosis #hemophilia #cranbury #newjersey #rocketpharma #coo #kinnaripatel #leapyears #fda #rarediseaseday