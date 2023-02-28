Zelensky Hints At Withdrawing From Russian-Encircled Bakhmut: 'Out Of Options' It was only in late January that Ukraine's military General Staff emphasized that any potential forces withdrawal from the strategic city of Bakhmut in the east was "out of the question" as the situation was said to be…



#zelenskyhintsat #russian #ukraine #generalstaff #bakhmut #russians #zelenskiy #nytimes #oleksandrsyrsky #telegram