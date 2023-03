The latest updates on Seiya Suzuki’s left oblique injury are not encouraging. The Cubs right fielder came into camp with about 20 pounds of added muscle and excitement about representing Japan in the World Baseball Classic in March. Expectations for his 2023 season were high. Now, he is sidelined…



