US Supreme Court conservatives question Biden student debt relief

US Supreme Court conservatives question Biden student debt relief

Upworthy

Published

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled skepticism over the legality of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student debt for about 40 million borrowers, with the fate of his policy that fulfilled a campaign promise hanging in the balance. The nine justices…

#ussolicitor #elizabethprelogar #johnroberts #samuelalito #clarencethomas #brettkavanaugh #heroesact #donaldtrump #democrat #republicans

Full Article